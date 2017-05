Police is investigating an incident of assault and robbery at a Paphos nightclub early on Wednesday.

A 27-year old man reported to police that unknown individuals beat him in the club and took his mobile phone, his watch and €130 between 1am and 2am.

The victim made his way to Paphos General Hospital where he was diagnosed with injuries to his ear and nose, while he also had scratches on his face.

After receiving first aid he was released.