Men caught with meth after attempt to flee

Two men were arrested on Tuesday in connection with the possession of 624 grammes of methamphetamine.

At around 4.30pm police stopped a car on the motorway from Limassol to Paphos for a routine check.

As soon as the car pulled over, the passenger, a 36-year-old man, grabbed an envelope from under the seat and fled.

A short time later he was caught, but without the envelope he had been holding.

Police officers searched the car which was driven by a 51-year old and found 500 grammes of methamphetamine.

In the home of the younger man another three grammes of the drug was seized later on while 121 grammes and a precision scale were found in the house of the 51-year-old.

The two men, both residents of Limassol, were arrested and an investigation is under way.