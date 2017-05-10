New plan: RED Family by Cytamobile-Vodafone

for cheaper, simpler, and carefree communication

A new plan, which aims to fully meet the family’s communication needs, is being introduced into the Cypriot market by Cytamobile-Vodafone.

The RED Family Plan is targeted at families, allowing them cheap and carefree communication using a single joint plan! At only €79.90 for the first two family members and €15 for each additional member, with a maximum of total five members, the entire family has unlimited talking minutes and SMS texts, as well as 5GB of Mobile Internet to share. Customers also have the option to share more Mobile Internet – 10GB or 20GB per month.

The RED Family Plan also offers each member a Personal Cloud with 10GB and a free 2GB per month for use in any of 170 Cytamobile/Vodafone wifi hotspots across Cyprus.

Managing and reviewing use of the Family Plan can be done through the www.cytamobile-vodafone.com website, the selfCare, the Mobile Internet review website http://miu.cyta.com.cy, or by sending a free SMS containing the word PLAN to 8000.

More information on the RED Family Plan can be found at www.cytamobile-vodafone.com.