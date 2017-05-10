No charges over alleged election expenses fraud by Tories

No criminal charges will be brought over alleged expenses fraud by the ruling Conservative Party during its campaign for the 2015 election when it won a surprise majority, prosecutors said on Wednesday.

According to media reports, more than 30 lawmakers and their agents were facing investigation over their spending, which is governed by tight, complex rules, and the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said it had considered evidence from 14 police forces across the country.

“We reviewed the files in accordance with the Code for Crown Prosecutors and have concluded the tests in the Code are not met and no criminal charges have been authorised,” said Nick Vamos, the CPS head of special crime.

Vamos said while some of the expense returns might have been inaccurate, it was not possible for them to prove anyone had acted knowingly or dishonestly.

In March, the Electoral Commission, the independent British election watchdog, fined the Conservatives £70,000 for breaking spending rules during the 2015 election and referred the matter to the police.

If the CPS had decided to prosecute, some Conservative lawmakers seeking re-election in a national poll next month would have been standing with the threat of criminal action hanging over them

“After a very thorough investigation, we are pleased that the legal authorities have confirmed what we believed was the case all along: that these Conservative candidates did nothing wrong,” said Conservative Party Chairman Patrick McLoughlin.

“These were politically motivated and unfounded complaints that have wasted police time. We are glad that this matter is finally resolved.”