Qatar Airways rewards early bookers with exceptional fares

QATAR AIRWAYS ANNOUNCES REGIONAL PROMOTION

Airline offers fantastic discounts across global network including Africa, Asia and Australia

Save with exceptional Economy Class fares

Book by the 15th May 2017 at qatarairways.com.cy

Qatar Airways is rewarding passengers booking early with a range of exceptional special fares and offers with their latest regional campaign offering customers savings to a variety of destinations on its extensive worldwide network.

Many destinations across Qatar Airways’ global network are part of the promotion with popular holiday spots in Asia, Africa, Middle East and Australia available to explore. Fares start from €479 in Economy Class.

These special fares are valid on bookings made between 9th and 15th May 2017 with passengers able to take advantage of long validity and travel between 16th August 2017 and 20th March 2018.

Bookings can be made by visiting www.qatarairways.com.cy or appointed travel partners. Seats are limited and subject to availability and blackout dates apply. Customers are advised to review Terms and Conditions at time of booking at qatarairways.com.

Sample fares, valid until 15 May:

From Larnaca* Economy (all-inclusive fares) from Dubai €520 Phuket €745 Seychelles €815 Sydney €920 Bangkok €740

*Qatar Airways operates 12 weekly flights from Larnaca to more than 150 destinations worldwide. All flights are via Doha.

Qatar Airways has seen rapid growth in just 20 years of operation to the point where today it is flying a modern fleet of 199 aircraft to 146 key business and leisure destinations across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, North America and South America.