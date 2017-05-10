Real reach final as Atletico onslaught falls short

Real Madrid survived an Atletico Madrid onslaught to reach the Champions League final on Wednesday, losing 2-1 on the night, but going through 4-2 on aggregate to set up a mouthwatering clash against Juventus.

Atletico roared into a two-goal lead after only 16 minutes with a Saul Niguez header and Antoine Griezmann’s penalty, but Isco notched in the 42nd minute to dampen their hopes of a comeback.

Real have now eliminated Atletico from the competition in four consecutive seasons, including the dramatic 2014 and 2016 finals.

Zinedine Zidane’s side can become the first team to retain the Champions League when they take on Juventus in the final in Cardiff on June 3.