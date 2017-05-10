Saxophone and piano take to Paphos stage

Technopolis 20 Cultural Centre in Paphos will host an event tonight that will not only bring the musicians Christos Zenios and Marianna Georgiou together but will also combine the sound of the saxophone with that of the piano with new compositions and classical works.

The saxophonist and pianist will perform original compositions in addition to works by JS Bach, Rossini, WA Mozart, F Chopin, A Dvorak, Amy Quate, Richard Payne tonight at 8pm.

Zenios, from Nicosia, started accordion lessons at the age of six and at 16 he received a Diploma in Accordion from Thales Music School of Greece with Distinction. At the age of 12 he started piano lessons and a few years later he started saxophone lessons.

He has a BA in Music (Popular Music and Recording) from the University of Salford, Manchester specialising in composition and saxophone performance. He has been a member and director of several ensembles and has taken part in concerts in Cyprus and Britain.

Since September 2016 he has been working as a saxophone teacher in the Music Schools of Paphos and Nicosia.

Georgiou, from Paphos, took her first piano lessons at the age of five and was classically trained for 12 years under the supervision of the Bulgarian tutor Ivelina Ruseva. She attained her first Soloist Piano Diploma at the age of 17 and her Bachelor’s degree based on Piano Performance from the University of Nottingham.

More recently, the pianist has performed as a soloist and as part of ensembles in concerts and festivals around Cyprus and as of September 2016 took up the position of piano teacher at the Music Schools of Paphos.

Concert for Saxophone and Piano

Performance by Christos Zenios and Marianna Georgiou. May 10. Techopolis 20 Cultural Centre, Paphos. 8pm. €10/5. Tel: 70-002420