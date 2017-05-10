Strauss’ grandest opera on screen from the MET

The MET Live series continues on Saturday at K Cineplex in Nicosia, Larnaca and Paphos, as well as at the Rialto theatre in Limassol with a screening of the opera Der Rosenkavalier by Richard Strauss.

The three-act comic opera is loosely adapted from the novel Les Amours du Chevalier de Faublas by Louvet de Couvrai and Molière’s comedy Monsieur de Pourceaugnac. The opera’s four main characters are the aristocratic Marschallin (Renee Fleming), her young lover Count Octavian Rofrano (Elina Garanca), her cousin Baron Ochs (Gunther Groissboc) and Ochs’ prospective fiancée Sophie von Faninal (Erin Morley) who is the daughter of a rich man.

The opera is set in Vienna during the last years of the Habsburg Empire. Marschallin has spent the night with her young lover Octavian Rofrano. He hides when Baron Ochs bursts into the room, bragging about his upcoming marriage to Sophie von Faninal. When he asks the Marschallin for advice as to which cavalier could present Sophie with the traditional silver engagement rose, she suggests Octavian – who suddenly emerges from his hiding place disguised as a chambermaid.

The baron instantly starts to make advances towards “Mariandel,” who quickly makes her escape as the room fills with the daily crowd of petitioners and salespeople. Among them is a singer, whose aria is cut short by Ochs’ wrangling with a lawyer over Sophie’s dowry. The Baron hires a pair of Italian intriguers, Annina and Valzacchi, to locate the shy servant girl.

When the room is cleared, the Marschallin, appalled by the thought of the rude Ochs marrying the innocent young girl, muses on her own waning youth. The returning Octavian is surprised to find her in a distant and melancholy mood. He passionately declares his love but she can only think about the passing of time and tells him that one day he will leave her for a younger woman. Hurt, he rushes off. The Marschallin tries to call him back, but it is too late. She summons her page and sends Octavian the silver rose.

On the morning of her engagement, Sophie excitedly awaits the arrival of the cavalier of the rose. Octavian enters and presents her with the silver rose on behalf of the Baron and the two feel an instant attraction to one another.

As not to give the ending of the opera away, we can only say that people fall in love, allegations are made, revenge is sworn to be served and a doctor is called.

It might be classified as a comedy, but the opera touches on issues of class and conflict against a rich background of gilt and red damask.

The screening will be accompanied by Greek and English subtitles.

Der Rosenkavalier

Screening of the opera. May 13. K Cineplex Nicosia, Larnaca, Paphos and Rialto theatre, Limassol. 7.30pm. €18/13. Tel: 77-778383, 77-777745