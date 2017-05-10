Young man in serious condition after crash

An 18-year-old man has been injured and is in serious condition after his motorbike collided with a car in Limassol on Tuesday afternoon.

The accident happened at 4.30pm in Aristotelis Valaoritis street.

The injured man, who was transferred to Limassol General Hospital, suffered a brain haemorrhage and a craniocerebral injury.

Due to the severity of his condition he was taken to Nicosia General Hospital where he is in serious condition but not at risk.

The 29-year-old driver of the car was not injured.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.