Alternative country to be woven in Larnaca

We are now at the time of year when most of Europe is making plans to get together with friends for Eurovision night on Saturday. We all know that the Eurovision Song Contest has its own type of feel and sound so, if you’ve had your fill of what the contest has to offer and want something that puts a real spin on what is expected, then continue on your musical journey on Sunday with the band Wovenhand at Savino Live in Larnaca.

Wovenhand is an alternative country band from Denver, Colorado led by former 16 Horsepower lead singer David Eugene Edwards. The band’s music combines elements of neo-folk, alternative country, post-rock, punk, industrial music, folk rock, old-time music and Native American music, among other influences.

The band started out in 2001 as Edwards’ solo project. The band’s debut album, which is self-titled, was released in 2002. The next album Consider the Birds came in 2004, the year when all the band members of 16 Horsepower decided to call it quits. Edwards then focused all his energy on Wovenhand and the band really started to take off. Album after album followed, leading up to the release of their eighth album, Star Treatment last year.

The band, who are Edwards, Ordy Garrison, Charles Edward French and Neil Keener, is currently on its European tour, and after entertaining fans in Portugal, Spain and Greece, it is our turn to receive the star treatment.

The opening act on the night will be local alternative-rock band Abettor.

Wovenhand

Live performance by the alternative country band. May 14. Savino Live, Larnaca. 8pm. €25 with a free drink. Tel: 99-426011