Auditor takes on new fight – his own office

A new row – contrived or not – is simmering inside the Audit Office, after the deputy auditor-general went over his boss’ head and communicated directly with the president, requesting that the office of the auditor-general be subject to regulation.

The matter resurfaced earlier this week, when deputy auditor-general Kyriacos Kyriacou wrote a letter to President Nicos Anastasiades, recommending the establishment of a panel to review the operation of the Audit Office.

In the missive, Kyriacou pointed out that the Audit Office, an independent agency, is not governed by specific legislation.

The sole explicit reference to the remit of the Audit Office can be found in the constitution.

Kyriacou went on to recommend that the enactment of a law pertaining to the agency’s operation, in a bid to enhance its accountability, would be “helpful, if not necessary”.

Responding to his deputy, Auditor-General Odysseas Michaelides said the matter had been settled as far back as December 2015, following a series of legal opinions furnished by the attorney-general.

Michaelides also took a dig at his deputy, pointing out that he should have submitted any suggestions to his superior (Michaelides) rather than going outside the agency.

According to daily Politis, the kerfuffle may be attributed to infighting at the Audit Office. The previous week, Michaelides had issued an internal memo to his deputy where he made references to Kyriacou’s performance.

Kyriacou then responded, rejecting Michaelides’ criticism of his performance.

The newspaper suggested the whole matter is at least partly down to long-running tensions between Michaelides and his subordinate.

Kyriacou joined the Audit Office in 2005 as a senior principal auditor. In 2013 he was appointed by the president to the office of the deputy auditor-general.

Michaelides has of late been taking flak from certain media outlets – including from Politis – for his ostensibly heavy-handed methods.

Earlier this month, allegations surfaced against Andreas Hasapopoulos, director of technical audit. He was alleged to have engaged in sexist behaviour and bullying toward a colleague.

It’s understood that Hasapopoulos is on ‘team Odysseas.’

Michaelides has said he believes a concerted mudslinging effort is underway – including by a section of the press – to undermine his staff as a means of getting to him.