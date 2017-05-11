Bar review: Café Blu, Larnaca

Café Blu is a vibrant place sitting very close to Saint Lazarus church; a perfect spot to take in a daytime frappe in between a spell at the shops.

Despite being in an ideal location in town, Café Blu remains one of those bars that does not seem to be the talk of the locals, one that everyone knows about but where few have actually given it a try.

Perhaps due to the fact that it is alongside the Livadhiotis Hotel, people may assume that it is exclusively for guests, but it is open to the public throughout the day.

As well as being so near to the town’s most famous church, the bar also finds itself just a stone’s throw away from the town’s main shopping area as well as the Phinikoudes beach.

The design of the bar is very modern and contemporary while the smooth blue lighting and sleek furniture make for a very vibrant atmosphere. The bar attracts many tourists who stop by for a quick break, while it also brings in some local business people at lunch times.

On the menu, they keep it simple but there is still plenty to choose from both in the drinks department and for food, and all within a respectable price range.

Don’t expect the signature cocktails that are all the rage now in Larnaca, but there is just about every spirit you can wish for, as well as coffees and beers. Food can vary from healthy salads juicy burgers,, and you will rarely have to pay over €10 per meal.

It is certainly more of a daytime bar, as it is in such an ideal place to take in some midday sun as well as the fact it is surrounded by some of the nicest spots in town.

The bar is open until 2am which, being in the center of town, is very convenient for those who would like to have a few drinks before a night out or even those who would just like a quiet drink before calling it a night at a more reasonable time.

Café Blu

Where: Nikolaou Rossou Street, Larnaca

When: 8.30am till 2am

Contact: 24 626200