The capital’s blooming art scene on Friday

The capital is known for being a hotspot for artists to show their work, get known and become a part of the fabric of artists that make up our island. Tomorrow a number of artists will showcase their exhibitions in three separate exhibitions, and invite art lovers to join them on these new artistic adventures.

The first exhibition is entitled Alasia by Dimitrios Ikonomou and will be showcased from 7.30pm at Gloria Gallery. The exhibition aims to outline a portrait of Cyprus by using indigenous copper as a raw material. The process of crafting the work evolves using the island’s climate, since the colouring of the copper is achieved through the material being exposed to air and sun. The end result is a conversation between the works and their environment, materials and their place of formation and, at the same time, a reflection of their original source.

Ikonomou studied History of Art and Creative Writing at Brown University in America and Industrial Design at the Umea Institute of Design in Umea, Sweden. After completing his studies, he worked as a sculptor at the workshop of Piet Hein Eek in Eindhoven in the Netherlands. This is his second solo exhibition and it will remain open until May 31.

The second exhibition deals with the concept of transition and impermanence of material forms under the name Current Terrains.

The exhibition, by Maria Trillidou, will also open at 7.30pm at the Visual Artists Association EI.KA (Fytorio). The works within Current Terrains exist somewhere between scientific fact and metaphysics. It deals with the invisible space that keeps molecules apart, or – depending on your viewpoint – keeps them together. Within this invisible space, everything co-exists in a fluid continuum. Matter is not merely a static mass as it appears to be, but is continually being altered – and, by filling up the invisible field of space it occupies, it is therefore creating terrains.

The curator of the exhibition, Dr Hesperia Iliadou Suppiej, comments on Trillidou’s work by saying: “The artist presents in her work an unsurpassed mastery in drawing, a unique ability to manipulate lines in an almost organic manner, transforming them into living spatial flows of organic terrains, laid bare across the surface of the paper, for us to inspect, read and decipher. In each of the different pieces exhibited here, pencil and watercolour intertwine upon paper in such a manner that each work seems not to be actually created; instead, one feels in looking at them that they are born out of some turbulent dark vortex obeying primeval, unknown to us, ever-altering processes.”

The third exhibition to let us in tomorrow is a group exhibition entitled Summer Breeze, which is the last one of the season at the Diatopos Centre of Contemporary Art.

This exhibition brings together a total of 11 young artists who invite us to view Summer Breeze as an awakening of the senses and a tool to search for new horizons.

Alasia

Solo exhibition by Demetris Ikonomou. Opens May 12 at 7.30pm until May 31. Gallery Gloria, 3 Zinonos Sozou Street, Nicosia. Monday-Friday: 10.30pm-12.45pm and 5pm-8pm. Saturday: 10.30pm-12.45pm. Tel: 22-762605

Current Terrains

Solo exhibition by Maria Trillidou. Opens May 12 at 8pm until May 24. Visual Artists Cyprus, 2 Nehru Street, Municipal Garden, Nicosia. Monday-Saturday: 10am-2pm and 3pm-7pm. Tel: 22-681088

Summer Breeze

Group exhibition. Opens May 12 at 8pm until June 10. Diatopos Centre of Contemporary Art, 11DZ, Kritis Street, Nicosia. Daily 5pm-8pm and Saturdays 11am-1pm. Tel: 22-766117