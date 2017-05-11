Car carrying Corbyn runs over BBC cameraman’s foot

A car carrying opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn ran over the foot of a BBC cameraman on Thursday while approaching a party policy meeting ahead of Britain’s June 8 national election, according to a photographer and cameraman at the scene.

The injured cameraman, Giles Wooltorton, was treated on the street and later taken away by ambulance, according to a Reuters photographer.

A spokesman for the BBC said its first priority was to make sure their cameraman was OK. A Labour Party spokesman declined immediate comment.

BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg attended to the cameraman on the street. She did not immediately comment.

Corbyn, whose party trails Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservatives by about 15-20 percentage points in opinion polls, was also grappling on Thursday with a leak of his draft manifesto to several newspapers.

According to the leaked manifesto, Labour will promise to renationalise rail and mail services and take some of the energy sector into public hands.