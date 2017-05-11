CMP to use UN documents to help find burial sites

Documents retrieved from United Nations archives in New York are to be used to help investigators locate some of the island’s missing, the Committee for Missing Persons announced on Tuesday.

Three members of the committee were in New York from April 24 to May 5 to search confidential and publicly accessible UN archives from the 1963-4 and 1974 periods for information that could aid the discovery of possible burial sites of missing persons.

While their effort yielded some documents a further visit will be required to complete the review of relevant archive holdings in New York.

This is part of a wider effort undertaken by the CMP involving relevant archives of 12 countries as well as those of the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

The three committee members also visited UN headquarters in New York meeting Jeffrey Feltman, Under Secretay-General for Political Affairs and Jean-Pierre Lacroix, Under Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations who assured them of the United Nations’ continued support for the CMP.

They presented the CMP’s 2017 to 2020 strategy which aims to speed up the project by investing in new technologies and tapping into new sources of information.

So far, 750 missing persons from both communities have been identified and returned to their families for a dignified burial.