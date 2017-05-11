A creative weekend for kids

In preparation for International Museum Day on May 18, there are a few events popping up for kids and families that will stress the importance of museums as a means of cultural exchange.

This weekend starts off with a theatre workshop for children from eight to 12 years old under the name Unfurling the Red String of Tales, at the Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation in Nicosia. The workshop, which is within the framework of the Foundation’s art exhibition Rooms to Contemplate, will be led by actress and director Evangelia Onoufriou.

The children will explore the two rooms at the Foundation that house the exhibition, to discover magical items and make them part of the story that will unfold in the course of the theatre game. Through narration and improvisation, the children will create their own story, featuring artworks displayed at the exhibition.

Moving on to Sunday and the A.G. Leventis Gallery, the series of events under the name Family Sundays will continue with the theme of My Friend and I, with artist Ioanna Philippou.

The whole family are invited to come along and spend a fun Sunday discovering the gallery as it becomes the inspiration for an arts and crafts session, during which participants will get to know their own creative self as well as spending some quality family time together.

There are limited spaces for this event, so do reserve your places by sending an email to education@leventisgallery.org or calling 22-668838. The cost of the event is €10 for one child and €5 for the second child. Parents and more than two children can participate for free.

