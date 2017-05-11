Cyprus talks continue with leaders’ meeting

The leaders of the two communities will hold a meeting on Thursday afternoon in the framework of the ongoing Cyprus talks.

Earlier in the day President Nicos Anastasiades received the UNSG Special Advisor for Cyprus, Espen Barth Eide.

In statements after his last meeting with the Turkish Cypriot leader on May 2, Anastasiades said the Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot sides have agreed on a definition on the issue of legal domicile and exercising the four EU fundamental freedoms by the citizens of a future federal Cyprus.

He added that they also discussed issues concerning the effective participation of Turkish Cypriots, noting that differences still remain.

On Wednesday Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci had a meeting with Director General of the Structural Reform Support Service of the European Commission Maarten Verwey, in which they discussed the findings of the ad hoc committee for the preparedness of the future, in case of a solution, Turkish Cypriot constituent state, with the EU acquis communautaire.

Replying to questions by journalists, after returning to the Presidential Palace, Anastasiades said there is still a lot of work to be done.