Eide calls for calm amid difficult environment

UN Special Adviser Espen Barth Eide on Thursday appealed for an environment where the Cyprus leaders could go the final mile and called upon all parties to do their utmost to reduce any kind of tension that could disrupt the talks.

Speaking at the presidential palace following a meeting with President Nicos Anastasiades, Eide said he briefed him about the meetings he had last week in New York at the UN HQ, adding that he expressed the strong determination from the UNSG and the UNSC, to be as helpful as possible to make the best of this remaining opportunity.

Eide said they discussed how best to proceed, noting that he will discuss the same issue on Thursday afternoon with the Turkish Cypriot leader. The two leaders were scheduled to meet later in the day.

“I am really trying to use the meeting today to see how we best utilize, build on what the negotiators have been doing and try to see how we structure the coming days,” Eide said.

“There has been hard and good work done by the negotiators over the last weeks, there is no secret that there is a difficult environment surrounding the talks, both domestically and internationally, and I call on all parties to do their utmost to reduce any kind of tension that can make the talks more problematic. That goes for people here but also people in the neighbourhood,” he said.

He added that the suitable environment had to be created to enable the leaders to go that final mile.

The UN envoy said that many of the complications at the Cyprus talks today were expected, saying that “it is the nervousness of the last mile.”

“It is a big step to make the final decision that this is good enough to present. I don’t think that either leader is there right now. I don’t think any leader neither Anastasiades nor Akinci would suggest to hold a referendum on something that they don’t themselves agree with,” he said.

Regarding the economics of a potential solution, he will have a meeting on Thursday, led by the EBRD president, with the World Bank, the IMF and the European Commission, the UN and the negotiators, to discuss the “crucial outstanding issues on the financing, the financing needs and the economic opportunities that come with the solution”.

Once more, he called on everybody who has an influence, to seek to reduce tension when they can and said that he has “never either done or intended to come with any kind of blackmail to anybody as some people have been saying.”

“I am just pointing out that we may be looking forward in the near future to rather dramatic times, I deplore the fact that that might happen, but it might still happen, and I cannot pretend that I don’t know. The SG knows, the UNSC knows, the leaders know, I think everybody in Cyprus knows,” he stressed.

Eide noted the tremendous progress achieved for over almost two years, even if there are outstanding issues and said that no other leaders had presented maps, or there was ever the opportunity to fundamentally change the security regime in Cyprus.

“And to see that go to waste because of an international crisis would be very sad for all of us,” he said.

Asked about the UNSG’s statement that the talks were running out of time, he said that this is the view that the UNSG and the UNSC have, explaining that after two years of negotiations a lot has been achieved, but any process has its natural dynamics.

Noting that there were no artificial timelines he said that there may be developments that could create problems at the talks.

Replying to questions, he said that the UNSG wants him to redouble his efforts. “I am not planning on going anywhere and I will try to see this through as much as I can,” he said.

Asked if he has interest in the elections in Norway this autumn, he said that right now his sole focus is on Cyprus.