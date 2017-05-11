FBI chief promises to disclose any attempt to stall Russia probe

Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe and CIA Director Mike Pompeo wait to testify before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington

The FBI’s acting director promised on Thursday to tell the Senate Intelligence Committee of any effort to interfere with the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s probe into links between Russia and the 2016 Trump presidential campaign.

“I absolutely do,” acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, who leads the agency following President Donald Trump’s abrupt firing of former director James Comey on Tuesday, told the committee, which is also investigating alleged Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential campaign.

