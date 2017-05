A fire broke out in the early hours of Thursday morning in two cars in a parking lot on Estias Street in the Ayios Athanasios estate in Limassol.

According to the fire service, a call was received at 3am and two vehicles from the Ayios Nikolaos station were immediately deployed.

The fire was brought under control by 3.30 but the two vehicles had been badly damaged.

Lighter damages were caused to a third car.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.