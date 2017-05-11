Jennifer Hudson to be a coach on the ‘The Voice’ in the US

The 35-year-old singer recently did a stint on the UK version of the swinging chair talent show and has now set to join Miley Cyrus, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton on the NBC show next season, with Alicia Keys stepping down from the role.

The ‘Dreamgirls’ actress shared the news on Instagram and said she was “in tears” when she found out.

Jennifer wrote on the photo-sharing app: “In tears thinking of what this means and represents to me and knowing and walking the journey !

Wow , who would of thought after being a contestant , that one day , I would be sitting in one of those chairs from the U.K. To the u.s! Only God !!!! Oh but I made it !”

NBC executive Paul Telegdy said: “Jennifer is an extraordinary vocal talent and one of the premier voices of our time. She embodies the experience, expertise, positivity and sheer talent that ‘The Voice’ stands for.

“Her exceptional skills as a singer and actress have extended to film, television and Broadway, which makes her an incredible addition and a natural fit for our show.”

The 13th seasons of ‘The Voice’ will return to screens this autumn, according ET Canada.

Jennifer – who came seventh place on ‘American Idol’ in 2004 – previously said that as a judge on ‘The Voice UK’, she felt “a lot of responsibility” towards her own acts to help them not get too “overwhelmed”.

She added: “I feel a lot of responsibility. Sometimes you can hear when people aren’t ready, sometimes you can hear when people aren’t ready, sometimes you can hear the excitement and hopefulness in their voice, and when you have your team assembled you think, ‘Who needs the most support, who is the most inexperienced?’

“I get overwhelmed by it all because I remember all the things that went through my head on ‘American Idol’. They think it will all happen for them and that may not be the outcome, so you have to prepare for however the cookie crumbles. It ain’t always ‘lights, camera, action.'”