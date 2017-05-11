Lsol court evacuated following bomb threat

Police on Thursday morning evacuated the Limassol district court for about an hour after a call was made warning of a bomb on the premises, that turned out to be a hoax.

According to police, a man called 112 at around 9.05am saying that a bomb located somewhere in the court building was about to explode.

The police bomb squad evacuated the building and scoured the premises but found nothing.

Operations at the court premises resumed at around 10am.

Police said it appeared that the call was a hoax and an investigation  was underway to locate the caller.

