New interior minister, presidential aides sworn in

Incoming appointees, Interior minister Constantinos Petrides, Undersecretary to the President Vasilis Palmas, and director of the President’s office Michalis Sofocleous, were officially sworn in on Thursday at a ceremony at the presidential palace.

Speaking after the ceremony, Petrides said “we are members of a government that has grown accustomed to tough circumstances, which came to power in the most critical period in the country’s history after the Turkish invasion, and managed to raise the country on its own two feet”.

“Our obligation, collectively and individually, is to continue this great effort and contribute to the completion of government policy,” he said.

President Nicos Anastasiades said the new appointees were chosen based on his confidence in their abilities and their potential to serve the country.

He expressed certainty for their moral character, strong personality, honesty, and patriotism, and noted that they are “three young people with excellent scientific credentials, modernising ideas, and significant experience in civic life and politics”.

Anastasiades thanked former interior minister Socratis Hasikos, who resigned last week, noting that he served for more than four years with “loyalty and zeal”.