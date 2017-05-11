Pair deny charges of assault against Turkish Cypriot taxi driver

Two Greek Cypriot men denied charges on Thursday relating to an assault against a Turkish Cypriot taxi driver in November last year.

The pair, aged 22, are facing eight charges including assault with actual bodily harm and incitement of violence and hatred against an ethnic group.

According to the Turkish Cypriot taxi driver, Ali Karapasa, two men riding a motorcycle forced him to stop and then assaulted him in Ayios Dhometios in Nicosia.

The 26-year-old driver was treated in hospital for light injuries.

On Thursday, the two pleaded not guilty and the case was adjourned until September 21. The 22-year-olds were released pending their trial.