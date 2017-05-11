Police evaluating new email from kidnap dad  

Police said on Thursday they were evaluating a new email sent to the mother of four-year-old old Marie Eleni Grimsrud who was abducted some two weeks ago and is still missing.

The email was reportedly sent by the girl’s father, Torkel Grimsrud, 49. In it, he informs the mother that Marie Eleni is well and that he and his daughter plan to travel to Norway together soon.

Police have requested assistance from Interpol to determine whether the father did in fact send the email and from which location.

The four-year-old was snatched outside her kindergarten in Dasoupolis, Nicosia on April 27 over a custody dispute.

Three suspects arrested have since been let go after the remands expired.

Still in custody is a fourth suspect, a 46-year-old man from Paphos.

The 46-year-old appears to be the driver of a car spotted on CCTV footage as being at the same time and place as the taxi that is believed to have transferred father and child from Dasoupolis to Tseri. From there they reportedly got into a car with tinted windows and were taken to Peristerona, and from then on it is believed they may have crossed to the north.

Authorities reiterated their call on the public for assistance in tracking down the girl. Anyone with information should call the 1460 hotline.