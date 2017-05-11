Police investigating 39-year-old woman’s death

Police on Thursday were investigating the circumstances of the death of a 39-year-old mother of five from the Famagusta district, who died days after giving birth.

Spokesman Andreas Constantinou said the woman, who lived in Paralimni, had given birth to a girl in a state hospital in Nicosia on May 1.

Her family said she suffered complications and on Wednesday she was admitted to a private clinic in Ayia Napa.

“Today her condition worsened and she was transferred to Famagusta general hospital in the morning where she died at 6.29am,” Constantinou said.

The exact cause of her death is expected to be determined by a post-mortem scheduled for Friday morning at Larnaca general hospital.

The spokesman said the family suspected potential medical negligence by doctors at the Makarios children’s hospital where she had given birth.

The woman has four other children, two boys and two girls.