All set for Cyprus Amateur Men’s Open at Aphrodite Hills

The Cyprus Amateur Men’s Open, organised by the Cyprus Golf Federation (CGF), will take place over three days from May 19-21.

The event is hosted this year by Aphrodite Hills Golf Club, with the Cyprus Tourism Organisation (CTO) being the primary sponsor.

The Championship every year attracts low handicap players from numerous countries in Europe and the Middle East. To date, entrants this year include players from Hungary, Russia, Bulgaria, Germany, Malta and the UK.

This is the 16th year that the Cyprus Amateur Men’s Open has run, and the staging of the event circulates between the four grass courses in Paphos.

For the last seven years, it has been a WAGR (World Amateur Golf Ranking) counting event.

Although the major prizes are based on gross scores, there are also net prizes, while ever popular is the opportunity to win a travel voucher for € 10,000 for anyone who shoots a Hole in One on the last day – sponsored this year by the Cyprus Golf Federation.

Volunteers from local golf clubs are on hand during the competition to assist the players by ball spotting on difficult holes, alongside the referees present to provide rulings where needed.

Prizes will be presented at a Presentation Buffet following the end of play on Sunday May 21.

We hope that the lovely weather currently with us continues for this event – a little wind always makes golf interesting though!

The entry list is open until Monday, May 15. Visit www.cgf.org.cy for details.