State doctor jailed for corruption

A state doctor was jailed for eight months for corruption on Thursday, following his arrest last year in connection with taking backhanders to refer patients to a private hearing clinic.

Dafnis Aristodemou, who was the head of Larnaca hospital’s ENT clinic, is the second state doctor to be sentenced for the same case.

Earlier in the month, the head of the Nicosia general hospital’s ENT clinic, Yiannakis Kyamides, was sentenced to two and a half years in prison after being found guilty of corruption and extortion.

Aristodemou, who was found guilty of abuse of power, had received €2,685 in backhanders, which he returned.

Kyamides had received some €128,000, which he also returned.

The case after the management of the Euthymiades Audiology Centre in Nicosia reported to police that the suspects had been paid some €143,000 in kickbacks between 2008 and 2016.

They were allegedly taking advantage the state’s policy of subsidising various programmes for people suffering with hearing problems.

Specifically, for people who were born deaf, the state paid a €2,730 subsidy every four years and for pensioners over 65, €175 every four years.

The state also granted €23,000 per implant but to be eligible, patients needed to have the approval of a state ENT, and their director.

Patients were taking tests at the health centre in question and were then visiting Kyamides at the Nicosia general hospital, where he signed relevant approvals to authorise state aid for their treatment.

The court heard that the suspects allegedly received between 20 per cent and 30 per cent of the sale price of the hearing aids.