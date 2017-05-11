Turkish MFA denies Anastasiades-Davutoglu Davos agreement

May 11th, 2017 Cyprus, Cyprus Talks, featured 0 comments

Turkish MFA denies Anastasiades-Davutoglu Davos agreement

The Turkish foreign ministry has denied a Sunday Mail report there was a secret meeting in Davos in 2015 where it had been agreed that Turkey would afford Cyprus leeway in its hydrocarbon exploration, paving the way for co-operation following a settlement of the island’s division.

In a written statement, the Turkish foreign ministry said the report “contained groundless allegations which could be taken to imply that Turkey might have relinquished some of its rights and interests. The faulty assessments in the Turkish media based on these allegations are an exercise in futility.”

According to the report, the meeting was between President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkey’s then prime minister Ahmed Davutoglu.

At this meeting, the two agreed that the only way forward was a Cyprus settlement, which would open the way for co-operation on hydrocarbons.

The US fully backed the understanding between the two countries and, with the talks between Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci and Anastasiades, that began in 2015, going well, the then vice-president Joe Biden rewarded Anastasiades.

At a meeting in Davos in 2016 Biden informed Anastasiades that through the US administration’s intervention Turkey had lifted her objections to the licensing of Block 6.

The expression of interest, submitted by Exxon-Mobil, in the third licensing round was part of Biden’s initiative.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close

Information
Boat