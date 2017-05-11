Two arrested for assaulting police officers

An investigation into a fire turned nasty on Wednesday when a suspect attacked and wounded a police officer.

Members of the Panayia police station drove to the home of a 25-year-old man who was suspected of burning a field belonging to a 67-year-old man on Tuesday.

During a search of the man’s home, the officers found a motorcycle without registration plates.

When they questioned the suspect about the bike, he allegedly started shouting and kicked a female officer in the stomach. He fled the scene after snatching a file she was holding.

At that moment, another person appeared who had his face covered. He came at the officer with a pot of hot liquid which he attempted to throw at her.

The 25-year-old was caught by other officers and arrested while the file he had taken was found on the ground.

The second person, aged 20, tried to remove the motorbike from the house before he was arrested as well.

The injured officer was taken by ambulance to Paphos General Hospital where she was treated for light injuries and was discharged.