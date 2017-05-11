Two arrested in connection  with match violence

May 11th, 2017 Cyprus 0 comments

Two arrested in connection  with match violence

File photo

Police on Thursday arrested two persons on suspicion of assault and battery at a football game in the minor leagues.

The two, aged 41 and 31, are accused of attacking and striking the referee of Wednesday’s match in Limassol between Orfeas Nicosia and Posidonas Yiolou.

The referee filed a complaint to police that following the final whistle he was assaulted by two members of Orfeas, the team that lost the match.

The referee said he fell to the ground, at which point others joined in punching and kicking him.

He was able to identify only two of his assailants.

The assistant referee was also attacked.

The two men had to be treated at Limassol general hospital for bruises.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close

Information
Boat