Authorities seize thousands of contraband cigarettes

A total of 15,360 cigarettes and 7,750 grammes of tobacco were seized in Nicosia on Thursday, the customs office announced.

In the afternoon of May 11, customs officers together with members of the Nicosia crime prevention unit, searched the Nicosia house of a woman where they found 4,960 cigarettes of various brands and 1,000 grammes of tobacco for which the tax is worth €880 and €210 respectively.

At another residence, a man was found in possession of 6,800 cigarettes and 6,750 grammes of tobacco for which the tax, amounting to €2,610 in total, had not been paid.

The man reported to police that the contraband came from the north and belonged to the woman whose house had been searched earlier on.

Both of them were arrested. The woman has reportedly been involved repeatedly in similar offenses.

During the investigations, a suspicious vehicle was detected in the area. Following a chase and a search of the car, another 3,600 contraband cigarettes were found. The tax payable for these was €635.

The driver, who has also been involved in similar incidents before, said the cigarettes, which were seized by customs officers, were from the north.

He was arrested but released later on when he accepted to pay €3,000 for the offense plus another €500 for the return of his car which had been used for the illegal transport of the items.