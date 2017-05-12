Cablenet says service fully restored after attack

Internet and telephony provider Cablenet said Friday they have fully restored their services following the disruption caused by an outside attack.

In a written statement signed by CEO Nicolas Shiacolas, the company apologised for the inconvenience to subscribers, stressing that “at no time was there any security breach or any data compromised in any way.”

Cablenet said they had experienced a so-called distributed denial of service or DDOS incident, which is an externally initiated overflow of traffic towards network that causes disruption and subsequent downtime.

“These are events that many Telecom providers have been increasingly facing. This is the first time we have experienced such an event on such scale,” the company said.

According to the statement, Cablenet techs worked around the clock together with their international partners to fully restore services.

“We went one step further and have added automatic proactive protection to our network to mitigate any future occurrences of a similar nature. These systems now protect both our own network, as well as, all of our subscribers.”

The company had been severely criticised by subscribers over the incident, which disrupted services for around a week on and off.

“We truly take the quality of our services and the customer service we deliver very seriously and we are committed to offering the best to our subscribers. We appreciate their patience and understanding on this matter. Over the past 10 years Cablenet has not suffered any major downtime of its services.”

In light of the attack, the company said it was expediting the upgrades of its entire core network, a process that was already under way, with next generation hardware.

“We will also augment further to the proactive protection measures that we have already taken with our international partners.”

“I would like to personally reassure you that, all of us at Cablenet, as always, will be close to our subscribers, both now and in the future.”