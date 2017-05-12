A decade of presenting cacti and succulents

Cacti and other succulents to many may just represent another boring part of nature but to others these plants with great survival skills really do stand apart.

The members of the Cyprus Cactus and Succulent Society know that, although not common knowledge, cacti also need loving care and that these types of plants may not be as traditionally pretty as others but when their flowers bloom for a short time, they are truly breathtaking. This is why on Sunday, for the tenth year running, the society is organising the annual Exhibition of Cacti and other Succulents at the Caves Exhibition Hall at Acropolis Park.

As with every year for the past decade, the exhibition will take place on the second Sunday of May and will give visitors the opportunity to admire rare cacti and other succulents brought in by the members of the society to be judged for their beauty and the owner’s plant growing skills. The judge will be Dr Andreas Laras of the Greek Cactus and Succulent Society, experienced collector, world renowned for his research on the cacti of Mexico.

Commenting on the society’s progress throughout the years, a representative said “in the ten years that have passed the society members have become more skillful in their art and this is reflected on the plants that compete. In addition, this year there are four new plant genera allowed to compete in the show.”

The exhibition will once again give plant lovers the chance to virtually visit the gardens of society members, as photographs of these gardens taken over the last ten years will be on display. Not only does this photographic exhibition help visitors get ideas about how they can design their own gardens, but it also showcases plants that are not in flower during the time of the show, as well as parts of gardens, balconies and collections one would not have had the opportunity to visit otherwise.

With the ideas still fresh in your minds about where and what to plant, you can step outside the exhibition hall and pick from a selection of cacti and other succulents that will be on sale from nurseries from around the island. There will be many species to choose from, some will be groundcovers, others will be climbers and bushes, and selections that will eventually become small trees. You will also be able to read up on these kinds of plants in books that will be sold in the area, and get all you need to make your garden the talk of the neighbourhood, such as tweezers, pots and other products.

There will also be something else for the avid gardener to take home, The Smart Garden leaflet that will be handed out for free. The leaflet was published by the society with the support of the Cyprus Environment Commissioner. It contains information on how succulent plants can be used is the Cyprus garden.

Entrance in free to the sales area. Entrance to the exhibition hall is €1.

The tenth annual exhibition with a photography exhibition, sale of plants and books and a plant competition. May 14. Acropolis Park, Nicosia. 10am-7pm. €1. Tel: 97-777457