Emirates flight diverted to Larnaca after woman went into labour

May 12th, 2017 Cyprus 0 comments

An Emirates plane en route to Paris from Dubai was diverted to Larnaca airport because a French woman on board had gone into labour, the Cyprus News Agency reported on Friday.

The pilot had received permission to land the plane in Larnaca, but the woman had already given birth upon landing.

At around 7pm, the woman, her husband, and their two children were taken by ambulance to the Larnaca general hospital, where mother and baby were admitted for observation.

Another French woman on board had suffered an epileptic seizure and was forced to disembark with her husband.

Larnaca airport ground-handling staff received the passengers’ luggage, and the plane resumed its flight to Paris at around 10:15pm.

