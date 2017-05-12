GC petition to remove flag on Pendadaktylos upsets some TCs

A Turkish Cypriot association which lobbied to light up the ‘TRNC’ flag on Pentadaktylos mountains in 2003, is disappointed over a Greek Cypriot petition which began on May 4, aiming to collect signatures for removal of the Turkish flag from the same place.

They say they are the sole authority responsible for the maintenance of the flag.

“The petition to collect signatures to remove the flag from Pentadaktylos while the efforts to resolve the Cyprus problem continue, shows the true intentions of the Greek Cypriots,” the association said in its announcement.

The petition titled ‘Remove the Turkish flag from Pentadaktylos mountains’ was created by Vanessa Neocleous Kyriacou from Nicosia, and will be delivered to President Nicos Anastasiades, the European Parliament, President of the United States and the Chancellor of Germany.

There are two flags drawn on the mountain facing south. One is the Turkish flag, and the other the ‘TRNC flag. The petition only mentions the Turkish flag and does not make clear whether it’s referring to the ‘TRNC’ flag or both.

The petition states: “First of all, it is against human rights and illegal to occupy someone else’s country. Furthermore, is provocative to have a flag reminding Greek-Cypriots every day the devastating events of the invasion in 1974 which divided Cyprus, and left many people killed, missing and refugees”.

Up until Friday afternoon the petition had been signed by over 10,200 people.

https://www.change.org/p/european-parliament-remove-the-turkish-flag-from-pentadaktylos-mountains