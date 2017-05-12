Make healthy living a way of life by getting informed

Malls are normally places where people flock during the weekends. Hoping to take advantage of this phenomenon tomorrow, the insurance company EuroLife will run an event at The Mall of Cyprus in Nicosia from 10am until 6pm, about prevention.

Prevention, in this case, refers to preventing further environmental destruction but also making changes to our lifestyle to prevent health problems. The interactive day will provide lots of information about the right kind of nutrition we should follow, sports we can take up and how we can view the environment differently.

The whole family can get involved in activities and be introduced to hands-on experiences that will help make prevention a part of everyday life. The Cyprus Marine Environment Protection Association will be there to offer suggestions on how we can protect the environment.

On the nutritional side of things, the NGO Bone Vivo – whose aim is to educate children about healthy eating and exercise – will build a nutritional pyramid of the right Mediterranean diet together with visitors. The organisation will also give out information needed to make the right food choices in our everyday lives.

Healthy living means healthy eating and exercise. A great way to exercise and, perhaps, meet like-minded people if you join a cycling club, is getting on your bike and riding. The Cyprus Cycling Federation will talk about road safety for cyclists and safety in general while on the bike, and also highlight the increase in cycling culture lately on our island.

For smokers, it won’t be easy to get on their bike and enjoy a healthier life. This is why representatives from the University of Cyprus will present a method to stop smoking.

Prevention

Event promoting healthy living and giving information about protecting the environment. May 13. The Mall of Cyprus, Nicosia. 10am-6pm. Tel: 77-776255