Man seriously injured in knife attack

A man was seriously injured and is in the intensive care unit of Larnaca general hospital after being attacked with a knife on Thursday.

One other man was also injured.

Police said that the two men, aged 30 and 33, were visited at home at around 9.30pm by another two men who attacked and stabbed them with knives for reasons as yet unknown. On their way out the perpetrators also damaged the windows of the house and a car in the area by throwing stones and other objects.

The 30-year-old suffered a haemorrhage in the neck and arterial bleeding and is in serious but stable condition while the 33-year-old was released after being treated for minor injuries.

The two attackers, a 36-year-old and a 26-year-old man, were also slightly injured and had gone to the first aid department of the hospital for treatment where they arrested.

They are expected to appear in court later on to be remanded.