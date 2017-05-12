Mother of five died from pulmonary embolism

File Photo: Makarios Children's hospital

Massive pulmonary embolism was the cause of death of a 39-year-old mother of five who died days after giving birth in Famagusta hospital, a state pathologist said on Friday, as authorities continue their investigation into the incident.

State pathologist Eleni Antoniou, who carried out a post mortem on Friday morning, told the Cyprus Mail that Jenny Homata died of massive pulmonary symbolism, “a cause that can arise after a surgery.”

Antoniou said tissue samples were also collected for further testing. Homata also had thyroid problems and diabetes.

Homata, who lived in Paralimni, had given birth to a girl at the Makarios state hospital in Nicosia on May 1.

Her family said she suffered complications and on Wednesday she was admitted to a private clinic in Ayia Napa. Her condition worsened on Thursday and she was transferred to Famagusta general hospital where she died early in the morning.

Her family reported the case to police, suspecting medical negligence at Makarios hospital.

Famagusta police spokesman Andreas Constantinou said the investigation into the case continued.

Police have been taking statements from the woman’s family and would then move onto the medical staff.

“The investigation will go to any direction necessary,” he said.

Homatas’ funeral will be held at 4.30pm on Friday at the Ayios Nicolaos church in Paralimni.

