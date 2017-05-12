Police seize drugs, arrest four

May 12th, 2017

The drug squad seized drugs and cash and arrested four people in Nicosia on Friday morning to facilitate investigations.

At the home of a 29-year-old man, police seized 13 grammes of cocaine, 12 grammes of methamphetamine, 6.5 grammes of cannabis, a cannabis cigarette, a precision scale with traces of cocaine, and €4,265 in cash.

A 28-year-old who was arrested was in possession of 83 grammes of cocaine, traces of methamphetamine and 213 grammes of cannabis. The amount of €620 euros was confiscated at his home while 23 grammes of cannabis were found in his car.

Twenty-seven grammes of cannabis, a cannabis cigarette and a precision scale were discovered in the house where an 18-year-old lives.

It was not clear what the involvement of a detained 22-year-old woman was.

