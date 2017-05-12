Police seize drugs, arrest four

The drug squad seized drugs and cash and arrested four people in Nicosia on Friday morning to facilitate investigations.

At the home of a 29-year-old man, police seized 13 grammes of cocaine, 12 grammes of methamphetamine, 6.5 grammes of cannabis, a cannabis cigarette, a precision scale with traces of cocaine, and €4,265 in cash.

A 28-year-old who was arrested was in possession of 83 grammes of cocaine, traces of methamphetamine and 213 grammes of cannabis. The amount of €620 euros was confiscated at his home while 23 grammes of cannabis were found in his car.

Twenty-seven grammes of cannabis, a cannabis cigarette and a precision scale were discovered in the house where an 18-year-old lives.

It was not clear what the involvement of a detained 22-year-old woman was.