Suspected leader of Tepak attack referred for trial

The 57-year-old lawyer, Panagiotis Kleovoulou, who was arrested for the attack against a gathering of left-wing organisations at Limassol’s technical university (Tepak) by far-right extremists last Friday, was referred to trial by the Limassol district court.

Kleovolou faces a total of nine charges, including conspiracy to commit felony, rioting and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Although the suspect was seen and photographed among the 20 black-clad and hooded men who attacked the people attending the gathering, he denies any connection with the episodes and claims to have gone to TEPAK just to listen and take part in the event.

With regard to the two men, aged 52 and 42 from Limassol, who were arrested in connection with the same case and are both associated with far-right political movements, they were released after instructions of the public prosecutor’s office, as not enough evidence was found to prosecute them.

Kleovoulou, who is the head of the National Liberation Movement (KEA), has been detained since last Saturday suspected of being the leader of the attack.

Head of Limassol CID, Ioannis Soteriadis, said that the incident is still under investigation by the police. “Ιt is expected that more photos of wanted suspects will be published in the coming days”, he said.