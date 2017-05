Two men were arrested in connection with the illegal possession of duty-free tobacco on Thursday afternoon in Nicosia.

During a search of the premises of a 60-year-old man police and custom officers found and seized 252 packs of cigarettes, 3,800 grammes of tobacco and €485 in cash.

They arrested the suspect before searching the house of another man, 43, allegedly a partner of the 60-year-old. He was also arrested.