A woodwind performance with a twist

Nearly every musical performance promises to take the listener into other realms via a unique journey and the one coming up in Paphos on Monday will do just that and more.

The ones in the driving seat for this journey, will be the members of the woodwind ensemble Quintus. The local young musicians will base their performance on works by Greek composers Manos Hajidakis and Vasilis Tsitsanis. As they approach the melodies of Gioconda’s Smile by Hadjidakis and Suite of Known Songs by Tsitsanis, as well as other melodies by Hadjidakis and the Italian composer Nino Rota in a very unique way, the songs will take on a new form. All these orchestrations were done on by Neoklis Neophytides.

The members of the ensemble are Savvas Christodoulou (flute), Natalie Neophytou (oboe), Christiana Antonoudiou (clarinet), Annita Skoutella (French horn) and Evangelos Christodoulou (bassoon).

Christodoulou studied flute performance at the Prague National Conservatory and flute performance and education at Utrecht Conservatory in the Netherlands. He teaches flute at Ethnikon Odeion of Cyprus and Windcraft music center.

Neophytou studied the oboe at the Royal Academy of music in London. She is currently an oboe teacher at the European University and the Music Gymnasium and High schools of Cyprus. She is also the Artistic Director and principal Oboe of the Cyprus Chamber Orchestra.

Antonoudiou studied clarinet performance at the Ionian University of Greece. She works as a clarinet teacher in Nicosia and as a Cultural Officer at the Dancehouse Lefkosia.

Skoutella is a skilled all-round musician who currently teaches piano and French horn. Also, she teaches the Junior Brass ensemble in Cyprus Youth Orchestra.

Evaggelos Christodoulou studied at the Ionian University in Greece and at the Royal Northern College of Music in England. He is currently a bassoon teacher at the Music Academy of the Cyprus Youth Symphony Orchestra.

Quintus

Live performance by the woodwind ensemble. May 15. Technopolis 20 Cultural Centre, Paphos. 8pm. €12/8. Tel: 70-002420