May 13th, 2017 Cyprus 0 comments

Abduction suspect rearrested

Marie Eleni and her father

Police have arrested a Dutch woman for the second time in connection with the abduction of four-year-old Marie Eleni Grimsrud by her father last month.

Police have so far been unable to track them down despite an island-wide mobilization.

Deputy police spokesman Stelios Stylianou said the 49-year-old was arrested following new leads. She was arrested at around 10pm on Friday and was expected to be brought before a court on Saturday morning.

The four-year-old was taken outside her kindergarten on April 27 over a custody dispute. The girl’s mother Eleni Ioannou, 48, said that two hooded men snatched Marie Eleni outside her kindergarten in Dasoupolis and drove off.

A lawyer for the girl’s father, Norwegian national Torkel Grimsrud, 49, said that the father took the girl himself.

