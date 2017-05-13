Barkley strike seals Everton win over Watford

Everton midfielder Ross Barkley scored the winner in possibly his last home game at Goodison Park as Everton beat Watford 1-0 in a low-key Premier League match on Friday.

England international Barkley, who has been told to tell Everton if he wants to stay at the club in the next few days, was allowed to run unchallenged from midway inside the Watford half after 56 minutes before curling a firm shot into the net.

Everton striker Romelu Lukaku thought he had won a penalty for the hosts but the referee disagreed and the game frittered out.

Everton are guaranteed to finish seventh in the table while Watford, in 15th place, need one more point from two games to ensure their top-flight status for next season.

