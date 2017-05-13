The big issues of suicide on stage

For the first time on our island the award-winning play Every Brilliant Thing by Duncan Macmillan and Jonny Donahoe will be performed in Nicosia from Wednesday.

The play, which deals with the subject of depression and the lengths we will go to for those we love, is about a woman with a seven-year-old girl who attempted suicide. When wanting to understand why her mother would do such a thing, the girl was told it was something completely stupid, which happens when someone finds it hard to be happy.

Wanting to help her mother find happiness again, the girl starts a list of everything that is brilliant about the world and which makes life worth living. The list includes ice cream, laughing so hard you shoot milk out of your nose, and King Fu movies.

As the years go by, the list takes on a life of its own. It is forgotten at times among the clutter of everyday life, then it reappears and is updated to show what is beautiful in the world for a teenager and for an adult.

The play is an effective vehicle to stir empathy in the hearts of the audience as the writers explain that by showing the perspective of a 7-year-old, the work is able to rise above the complexities and ambiguities of suicidal depression and offer a simple method of dealing with the problem.

Every Brilliant Thing was first staged in 2013 in Britain and has been hailed by the Guardian as ‘Hilarious … probably one of the funniest works that will ever see.’

Every Brilliant Thing

Performance of the play with Melina Theoharidou. May 17-21. ARTos Cultural and Research Foundation, Nicosia. Wednesday to Saturday: 8.30pm, Sunday: 5.30pm and 8.30pm. €15/10. Tel: 22-445455