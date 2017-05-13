Buildings to be lit blue and purple for Huntington’s campaign

ON Sunday afternoon the Cyprus museum, the archaeological museum, the castles of Limassol, Kolossi, Paphos and Larnaca as well as the Institute of Neurology and Genetics and the Nicosia, Strovolos, Limassol, and Sotira town halls will be lit in blue and purple as part of a public awareness campaign for Huntington’s disease.

The Institute of Neurology and Genetics said in a statement it supports the international effort to raise awareness of Huntington’s disease and is co-operating with Cypriot, European and world associations involved in various public awareness events.

Huntington’s disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder that is inherited, the statement said, adding that it is characterised by symptoms that lead to kinetic, emotional and mental dysfunction. Around the world there are about 10 cases per 100,000 people.

According to the latest epidemiological study conducted in 2015 at the institute, there are 42 patients with Huntington’s disease and 22 asymptomatic carriers of the Huntington gene mutation in Cyprus, all of whom from 19 families.

In Cyprus, the Institute of Neurology and Genetics is the only specialised body for the diagnosis and treatment of the disease, and there is a multidisciplinary team for a holistic treatment of patients and their families in place.