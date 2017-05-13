Call for scripts to compete for short film production prize

SCRIPTWRITERS from all over the world are invited to submit their work to a contest held as part of the 12th Cyprus international film festival to be held in Paphos in June, which will see their ideas turned into a short film.

The winner of the script writing contest will be awarded with the opportunity to see their idea come to life in the form of a completed short movie to be filmed in Paphos during the festival and then shown at the official award ceremony.

Festival director, Petra Terzi, said that scripts must be sent in as soon as possible, and the winning script will be filmed, edited and screened during the festival.

This is the second time that the ambitious “Pegasos Cinema Lab” has been held at the Cyprus International film festival, and the finished product will be screened during the “Golden Aphrodite” Awards Ceremony in June.

“The only prerequisite for the script is that the story takes place in Paphos and that the duration of shooting is two days,” Terzi told the Cyprus Mail.

The subject of the script can be anything and all scripts received will be evaluated and feedback will be given about the writer’s work, she said.

“The committee will select the most complete and suitable script which will result in the creation of a short film that will be screened,” she said.

The festival will also offer the necessary equipment for both filming and editing the film. No previous experience in film is needed and all participants will be credited, and a certificate of participation also be awarded.

The Cyprus International film festival is one of the ‘top 100’ best reviewed festivals among 5,500 film festivals worldwide on leading industry platform, Film Freeway.

The 12th Cyprus International Film Festival will be held 14-24 June, 2017, in Paphos 2017

For further information about the second “Pegasos Cinema Lab” or to submit a script: Email: cyiff2017@gmail.com

www.cyprusfilmfestival.org