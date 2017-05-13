Checking in with the Traitors’ Club [VIDEO]

Some of the group members at the Buyuk Khan

Every Saturday morning for the past 13 years, a group of Greek and Turkish Cypriots with pro-solution views have been meeting informally for coffee at the Buyuk Han in Nicosia, talking, debating and just hanging out. The weekly gathering has come to be known as ‘the Traitors’ Club’.

The club itself has been well-documented (A solution over coffee) – but we also wondered if the recent deadlock in the Cyprus talks, and the fact that progress seems to have stalled after such a hopeful 2016, has affected the club ‘members’ and made them pessimistic about a solution.

Their answers were varied, but one thing is clear: whatever happens in the talks, they still enjoy each other’s company.

