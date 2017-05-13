Exhibition highlighting personal stories in Paphos

An exhibition which highlights personal stories of people residing in Paphos under the name The Big Mosaic is currently running as part of the European Capital of Culture Pafos 2017 official events.

The project was part of the town’s original winning bid and plays with the idea that Paphos is a large mosaic and that people are the tiles that compose it. Utilising recorded narratives of personal stories from people of all walks of life in Paphos, a team of artists collaborated on the project.

Curator of the exhibition Charalambos Margaritis told the Cyprus Mail that the comprehensive exhibition includes all sorts of disciplines such as drawings, installations, sound installations, sculptures and art works.

“It has taken around a year to complete and has been a long process, the exhibition focuses on personal stories of people that are all connected with Paphos in some way.”

He said that this connecting factor may mean the participants have lived in the area in the past, are currently living in Paphos or have visited. Twenty-three artists are participating in the ambitious project from all over the world, including Greece and Cyprus, he said.

Participating artists include Klitsa Antoniou, Alexandre Gautier, the Dominique Gauthier workshop from the National School of Fine Arts of Paris, Stelios Ilchouk, Costas Makrinos, Yiannos Economou, Christos Panagos, Yiannis Sakellis, Vincent Rioux, Yioula Hadjigeorgiou, Marios Phylaktou and Paris Christodoulou.

“The project is intended to function as a deconstructed representation of the social face of the town. People’s stories had no limitations, so they are life memories, stories from their home, stories about their families, fairy tales, stories they have heard, or gossip and so on,” he said.

The recorded material was then reviewed and a number of stories chosen and assigned to the participating artists of various disciplines. The artists then brought these stories to life, he said.

An exhibition catalogue will be released soon as the organisers wanted to include photographs of the opening.

As the curator and his aides were installing the exhibition at the venue on Wednesday, workmen were scrambling to finish work which has seen the venue undergo massive restoration. Ibrahim’s khan is a historic building in Paphos old town, Ktima, which will be used as one of the main venues for Pafos2017.

The Big Mosaic

Group exhibition. Until May 30. Ibrahim’s Khan, Paphos. 4pm-7pm. Tel: 26-600816. For further information, go to www.pafos2017.eu